High boat traffic expected for Memorial Day weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse area waterways are expected to be busy with boaters this Memorial Day weekend.
La Crosse County Sheriff's Deputy Dan Welsch said before boaters hit the water, it is important to have enough life jackets for all aboard, a fire extinguisher and up to date boat registration.
He added that it is important to follow all boating laws to keep you and others safe.
"Biggest thing generally is violating the slow no wake zones," Welsch said. "So anywhere where there is a slow no wake zone you only can go as fast as you need to maintain steering."
Welsch mentioned that boaters can also receive cited for operating while intoxicated if operating a boat with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit.
He reminds boaters that if they are stranded on the river or have an emergency call 911 to get assistance on the water.