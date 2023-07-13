 Skip to main content
High fidelity mannequins help prepare medical providers for procedures

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Technology is constantly evolving, and at Gundersen Health System, the development of high fidelity mannequins help make training for rare procedures easier.

Gundersen mannequin

Carley Buisman, Manager of the Integrated Center for Education at Gundersen Health System, said simulated procedures performed on the mannequins are very realistic.

The mannequins help train everyone from high school students to healthcare providers on sharpening their skills before performing a procedure on a patient.

Gundersen ICE

"Before simulation they were practicing on patients. They were observing, they were following other staff members and wondering how they did it," Buisman said. "I'd rather have them do simulation practice on a standardized patient or high fidelity mannequin where mistakes are okay and you learn from them."

The mannequins are used from a variety of departments, helping students receive certifications in life support, pediatrics and more.

