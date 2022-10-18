 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"High School Band Day" returns Saturday to UWL

  • Updated
  • 0
band day

High school students from around the area perform with Screaming Eagles Marching Band.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several hundred musicians take to the field before the start of the UW-L football game on Saturday to celebrate High School Band Day at the university. 

Musicians from 11 local high schools will join the UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band for a pre-game performance starting at 12:40 p.m. with the theme of "Past, Present, and Future". The UWL Alumni band is also joining in for the performance. 

Schools including La Crosse Central, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Holmen, La Farge, La Crosse Logan, Mauston, New Lisbon, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Mauston, Tomah and West Salem will be represented at the game. 

They'll perform three songs before the 1 p.m. kickoff of the game against UW-Stevens Point for Family Weekend/Wall of Fame/Varsity Homecoming. 

An additional performance is scheduled for halftime as well. 

Tickets for the game are available at: https://uwlathletics.com/sports/football 

Tags

Recommended for you