"High School Band Day" returns Saturday to UWL

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several hundred musicians take to the field before the start of the UW-L football game on Saturday to celebrate High School Band Day at the university.
Musicians from 11 local high schools will join the UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band for a pre-game performance starting at 12:40 p.m. with the theme of "Past, Present, and Future". The UWL Alumni band is also joining in for the performance.
Schools including La Crosse Central, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Holmen, La Farge, La Crosse Logan, Mauston, New Lisbon, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Mauston, Tomah and West Salem will be represented at the game.
They'll perform three songs before the 1 p.m. kickoff of the game against UW-Stevens Point for Family Weekend/Wall of Fame/Varsity Homecoming.
An additional performance is scheduled for halftime as well.
Tickets for the game are available at: https://uwlathletics.com/sports/football