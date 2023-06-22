 Skip to main content
High School Fishing World Finals makes a splash on the mighty Mississippi in La Crosse

The 14th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship is being held on the mighty Mississippi River from June 21st through the 24th.

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The 14th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship is taking place on the Mississippi River right here in La Crosse.

393 teams of anglers from 40 different states and 3 different countries are taking the waters to try and prove that they have what it takes to reel in the biggest catch of the day.

One team travelled all the way from Zimbabwe, a small country in the southern part of Africa. One of their coaches, Clinton Skinner, says that this fishing environment, although foreign, has been less of a challenge than expected.

"We don't fish any river systems. The fishing for us is really reservoir based. I would say we fish a lot of structure as well. A lot of weed lines, a lot of standing timber, a lot of rock. So we're actually enjoying it. I think the fishing really does suit the way that we like to fish." (Skinner)

The contest, not just a test of ones angling abilities but also a celebration of camaraderie, saw participants from different backgrounds and cultures forge new friendships and share their love for the sport.

The event started on June 21st and will go to the 24th. Spectators are encouraged to come and watch. The boats hit the water at 5:30 in the morning and there is a weigh-in at 1:30 in the afternoon.

If you want to watch the tournament but are unable to be there in person, the event will be live streamed at HighSchoolFishing.Org.

