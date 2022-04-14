High School fundraiser brings in more than $3,000

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- West Salem's school wide fundraiser raised $3,098 for the Random Acts of Kindness fund through a penny war.
Put on by the West Salem High School Youth Frontiers Leadership Council, the school spent the last two weeks competing against each grade and staff.
The money raised will go to the Random Acts of Kindness fund which helps students district wide with school supplies or clothing.
For Kristin Kanope, member of the Leadership Council, holding this fundraiser was just another way to help a fellow student.
"I always think about how COVID has affected all of our lives and just to see the increase in mental health challenges," Kanope said. "This is our way of helping our students, our people that we see every single day and it's just a kind of a small glimpse of us trying to help our community and people what we go to school with every day."
To help encourage students to donate to the cause, staff signed up to participate in fun tasks such as getting a pie to their face, getting duct taped to a wall or get their hair chopped or dyed.
Kanope describes the Leadership Council as a senior club that "inspires character and promotes leadership within" the high school.