High school hopefuls commence "Conductor Wannabe" competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse Symphony Orchestra fan favorite returns with a new twist.
The Conductor Wannabe competition will now feature five local high school students vying for the chance to take the baton at the May 7 concert.
Each student will work to collect the most $2 votes with half the money raised by each school going back to that school's music department.
For the students, it's a chance to experience working with top tier musicians as the participants also get a chance to attend a conducting workshop with Maestro Alexander Platt.
"Conducting and taking a drum major leadership role really has this fire inside of me that makes me want to make not just me better but everyone around me better, and I feel like this would be an amazing opportunity to do that," said West Salem competitor Sunnie Jeffers.
"A group of professional musicians is really, you know, shocking not only to watch but to be able to be a part of that would be absolutely incredible," said Onalaska competitor Anthony Nguyen.
The Conductor Wannabe contestants are:
- Shannon Finn - Central High School
- Anthony Nguyen - Onalaska High School
- Van Maxwell - Holmen High School
- Colin Miller - Logan High School
- Sunnie Jeffers - West Salem High School
Voting is open until May 2 on the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra website.