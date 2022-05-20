High School State Track brings positive impact to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Explore La Crosse to keep the high school state track competition in the city for the next five years.
For the last 32 years the agreement to keep the competition in La Crosse was done year to year with a verbal agreement.
After six years of negotiation, a written agreement was made to have the WIAA State Track meet to be held at UW-L for the next five years.
Executive Director at Explore La Crosse A.J. Frels said this agreement could not have happened without the joint effort from UW-L, the WIAA, all of the corporate sponsors and Explore La Crosse.
The competition brings in over 20,000 spectators and 3,000 high school athletes that brings in a 4 million dollar economic impact to the La Crosse community.
Owner of Rudy's Drive In Restaurant Justin Smith, said he is thrilled to know the competition is not leaving the city.
"It's exciting news we always look forward to the state track meet." Smith continued, "We see an uptick in business a lot of people who haven't tried Rudy's get to try Rudy's and hopefully come back for years to come."
And some people that experience the area, decide to come back permanently.
"They discover the University they discover the La Crosse region they want to come back to visit. Some of those people actually move here because they fall in love with the area." Frels said.
The state competition kicks off on Jun. 3 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.