High School Students get hands on firefighter experience

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Western Youth Fire Fighter Training Program runs into it's second year. In a joint program between the Onalaska Fire Department and Western Technical College, high school students around the Coulee Region got hands on training Saturday morning.
A class of 13 students spent time getting familiar with firefighter equipment.
Western Technical College Instructor Rick Molzahn said it exposes the students to a potential career path.
"Today is a lot of the hands on they are getting in the burn room we have live fire so they are able to experience the heat and see the smoke," Molzahn said.
The students receive both high school and college credit for the course.
Upon completing the program students will also be certified Firefighter I Hazmat Operations.