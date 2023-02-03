High school students receive hands on experience in the manufacturing trades

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Nearly 40 students from four different high schools from around the state made their way to Western Technical College Manufacturing Day Friday.
WTC's program provided the students four different stations: welding, robotic programming, computer numerical control and mechanical design.
Mauston High School Junior Nate Zenthoefer said he attended the program to learn new skills to help get him ahead in his current practice.
"I've had a little bit prior experience with the job I do and I just wanted to learn more about it," "At my job I only do armatures and stuff so anything different I can learn is something useful," Zenthoefer said.
Each station was responsible for creating their own piece of a whole project and bring it all together to create a final project at days end. The idea was to help simulate manufacturing of having multiple trades coming together to create a product.