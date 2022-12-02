High-sodium diet can lead to a higher risk of heart disease

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- A new study published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology finds that people who don't add sodium, or salt, to their food have lower rates of heart disease.
It's recommended that people limit their salt intake to less than 2,300 mg per day. Studies show that the average American consumes 3,000 per day.
70% of salt people consume comes from processed food or restaurant food, according to the American Heart Association.
Processed foods typically include packaged, boxed or canned food.
A Winona Health registered dietitian Kayla Roland said overindulging in salt can have serious health effects.
"High intake of salt is very unhealthy for the heart, one of the biggest contributors would be hypertension or high blood pressure," Roland said. "With cardiovascular disease being one of the top chronic diseases, it's really important to limit our sodium consumption."
Roland suggested that people looking to eat more heart-healthy foods should consider a diet called DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension). It includes limited red and processed meat while adding more fruit, vegetables, low-fat dairy and unsalted nuts.