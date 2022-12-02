 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick
Travel This Evening...

An area of snow showers will quickly progress east this evening
with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under
heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less
than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting
to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult
travel.

If traveling this evening, slow down and be prepared for rapidly
changing visibility in any snow showers.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. A combination of light snow and gusty winds could lead
to periods of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

High-sodium diet can lead to a higher risk of heart disease

  • Updated
  • 0
Salt on food.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- A new study published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology finds that people who don't add sodium, or salt, to their food have lower rates of heart disease. 

It's recommended that people limit their salt intake to less than 2,300 mg per day. Studies show that the average American consumes 3,000 per day. 

70% of salt people consume comes from processed food or restaurant food, according to the American Heart Association

Processed foods typically include packaged, boxed or canned food. 

A Winona Health registered dietitian Kayla Roland said overindulging in salt can have serious health effects. 

"High intake of salt is very unhealthy for the heart, one of the biggest contributors would be hypertension or high blood pressure," Roland said. "With cardiovascular disease being one of the top chronic diseases, it's really important to limit our sodium consumption."

Roland suggested that people looking to eat more heart-healthy foods should consider a diet called DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension). It includes limited red and processed meat while adding more fruit, vegetables, low-fat dairy and unsalted nuts. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you