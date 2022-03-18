Highway 16 work planned starting next month

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - An eight mile stretch of Highway 16 in La Crosse County is slated for improvements starting in early April.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said work runs on the portion of the highway between the La Crosse River and Big Creek near Rockland.
The improvements include replacing pavement and resurfacing. New curb, gutter, rumble strips, guardrails, and culvert repairs are also part of the construction project.
The scheduled start date on the $4.9 million project is April 4 with completion set for July according to the DOT.
During the construction, Highway 16 will close to traffic between I-90 Exit 5 and Wis. 27 in Sparta. Access will remain open to local property owners and businesses. Traffic will detour using I-90.