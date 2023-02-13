Highway 35 bridge project in Buffalo County starts February 20

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - Work on replacing three bridges in and around Fountain City begins next week.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the work on Highway 35 starts on February 20 and should last sometime in August.
The three bridges carry traffic over a tributary of the Mississippi River.
All three were built in 1951. Two are in Fountain City and the other is just to the south of town. The DOT said the bridges have reached the end of their lives.
The plans call for removing the bridge and replacing them with new structures, reconstructing the bridge approaches, and replacing the guardrail and pavement markings.
During construction, Highway 35 narrows to one lane over the bridges. Temporary traffic lights would control vehicles moving through the construction areas.
The project cost is $4.25 million according to the DOT.