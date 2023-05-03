Highway 35 remains closed until DOT inspection

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - The Crawford County Emergency Management Office said that Highway 35 would remain closed until the road is inspected by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

In a statement Wednesday morning updating the closure of the highway, the office said that BNSF crews have finished their clean-up of a derailment that happened last Thursday on tracks parallel to Highway 35.

The road was closed shortly after the derailment as a safety precaution and to allow BNSF and other crews clean up the two engines and ten rail cars that derailed. The line has since reopened to train traffic.

A detour was put in place for drivers to get around the derailment site.

Wednesday's statement said that the road is closed until the WisDOT can approve roadway inspections for safe usage.

Until then, the statement said drivers should use the detour routes until further notice.

Crawford County said they'd advise the public when the road is reopened.

Here is the detour route provided by authorities: East on WIS 56 to south on US 14 to south on WIS 27 to west on US 171 back to WIS 35. NB - East on WIS 171 to north on WIS 27 to north on US 14 to west on WIS 56 back to WIS 35.

More information on the derailment and road is expected at a news conference with Crawford County set for Wednesday afternoon. We will update this story when new information including a possible date for reopening the road, becomes available.