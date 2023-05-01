Highway 35 remains closed

FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The stretch of highway that runs parallel to the area where a freight train derailed last week remains closed to traffic.
As of early Monday afternoon, Highway 35 between De Soto and Ferryville is shut down as crews continue to clean up the derailment site.
Last Thursday, two BNSF engines and ten railroad cars derailed south of De Soto. Four BNSF crew members on board the train when it derailed were injured but released from the hospital by Friday.
Since Thursday, Highway 35 was closed as a safety precaution and to allow crews and equipment to access the derailment site to begin cleanup. Old Highway 35 was also closed to through traffic except for local traffic.
Authorities have set up a marked detour for traffic to move around the derailment site.
It is: East on WIS 56 to south on US 14 to south on WIS 27 to west on US 171 back to WIS 35. NB - East on WIS 171 to north on WIS 27 to north on US 14 to west on WIS 56 back to WIS 35.
There's no word as of early Monday afternoon on when the highway would reopen to normal traffic.
