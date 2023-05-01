Highway 35 remains closed

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.1 feet on 06/26/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Highway 35 remains closed

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAIN DERAIL AERIAL 3.jpg

FERRYVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The stretch of highway that runs parallel to the area where a freight train derailed last week remains closed to traffic. 

As of early Monday afternoon, Highway 35 between De Soto and Ferryville is shut down as crews continue to clean up the derailment site. 

Last Thursday, two BNSF engines and ten railroad cars derailed south of De Soto. Four BNSF crew members on board the train when it derailed were injured but released from the hospital by Friday. 

Since Thursday, Highway 35 was closed as a safety precaution and to allow crews and equipment to access the derailment site to begin cleanup. Old Highway 35 was also closed to through traffic except for local traffic.

Authorities have set up a marked detour for traffic to move around the derailment site. 

It is: East on WIS 56 to south on US 14 to south on WIS 27 to west on US 171 back to WIS 35. NB  - East on WIS 171 to north on WIS 27 to north on US 14 to west on WIS 56 back to WIS 35. 

There's no word as of early Monday afternoon on when the highway would reopen to normal traffic.     

