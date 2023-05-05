 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Highway 35 south of DeSoto reopening on Saturday

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that a stretch of Highway 35 closed for more than a week is about to reopen to traffic. 

A news release from WisDOT early Friday said that they've contracted to make emergency repairs to the highway where a train derailment occurred on April 27. 

They anticipate opening the road to traffic beginning on Saturday, May 6. 

The highway was shut down as a safety precaution following the derailment. The closure remained in place while heavy equipment crews came to the site to clean up the ten railcars and two engines that left the tracks. 

Crawford County Emergency Management said that BNSF completed their portion of the cleanup on Wednesday morning. 

WisDOT said that the repair work to the pavement, shoulders, and pavement markings is already underway. It is scheduled to last through the weekend and should be finished early next week. 

They urge drivers to slow down as they travel through the area and be alert for traffic flagging operations around the work zone.  

WisDOT also provided updated information on Highway 82 between Wisconsin and Lansing, Iowa. 

The news release also said that WisDOT staff took sonar and visual readings and determined there wasn't any damage done to the highway or bridges. They declared that the highway and bridges are safe for travel.

