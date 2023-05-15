Hillsboro man airlifted from scene of ATV rollover

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - A 66-year-old Hillsboro man is airlifted to a La Crosse hospital after getting injured in an ATV rollover accident Sunday evening near Hillsboro.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
An ATV driven by Francis J. Stanek rolled on top of him after crashing. Family members got him out from underneath the ATV before first responders arrived at the rural location.
He was taken by La Farge Area Ambulance to meet with GundersenAir. Stanek was then airlifted to Gundersen Health System with life threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office and DNR are investigating the incident.