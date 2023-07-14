Hilltopper Refuse and Recycling receives grant to revolutionize polystyrene foam recycling

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Hilltopper Refuse and Recycling receives grant to revolutionize polystyrene foam recycling

  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - In May Hilltopper Reuse & Recycling was awarded a $50,000 grant from the Food Packaging Institute's Foam Recycling Coalition to begin recycling #6 polystyrene foam.

More commonly known as Styrofoam, #6 polystyrene foam is what comes with packaging and is what foam cups are made of.

This project is in collaboration with the La Crosse County and 7 Rivers Recycling.  Jackie Davis with the La Crosse County solid waste department says that this partnership is a perfect fit.

“We are in a unique position where we already operate a permanent drop-off for residents for materials like demolition or garbage and recyclables like cardboard and mixed recyclables and mattresses. So this was a natural step for us to add foam recycling to the other materials that we already accept at our drop off facility.” 

Instead of sitting in a landfill, these foam materials will now go through a machine called a densifier to take out all of air. From there it will be sent to a vendor to be turned into other products such as window frames, crown molding, lawn furniture, and much more.

By recycling polystyrene foam, the reliance on virgin materials such as oil will be reduced and will minimize the environmental impacts as well as creating longer lasting landfills.

Hilltopper Refuse & Recycling has a survey on their website about this topic. They say that the more responses they get the better they will be able to serve that community.

You can find their website by clicking here

