Hillview Nursing Home could see renovations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hillview Nursing Home has been home to many La Crosse area residents, but those living and working in the facility say Hillview needs an update.
Executive Director of Long Term Care Services Wanda Plachecki said the facility needs modernization.
“It’s not necessarily designed for the way that we like to live today,” Plachecki said.
She added that the new model and renovations will better serve residents and make the atmosphere more comfortable, similar to an assisted living facility. This model of care, according to Plachecki, is where people are receiving 24 hour supports but not necessarily skilled nursing which they would get in a traditional nursing home.
"We plan to provide the same number of services in a different way,” she said. “So instead of in a nursing home setting we’ll be doing that in terms of a residential setting or an assisted living model."
Renovations would make the rooms like apartments.
“Smaller household environments with kitchenettes,” said Kelly Kramer, Campus Administrator. “They can do some of the cooking on site instead of the large institutional facility that you see most of the older nursing homes provide.”
The La Crosse County Board will be discussing renovations at a board meeting on Monday. Voting will take place September 21.