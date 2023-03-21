Hintgen Elementary gets donation from Dairyland Power and its CEO

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With around 70-percent of the students at Hintgen Elementary qualifying for free and reduced meals, a couple of donations are helping ease the cost burden on the school.
On Monday, Dairyland Power donated $2,500 to support the school's snack fund. $2,000 came from the cooperative with the remaining $500 coming from President and CEO Brent Ridge and his wife Lisa.
“The ongoing support from Dairyland is essential for Hintgen students and families,” said Principal Amy Oliver in a statement. “This latest donation from Dairyland will ensure our students can receive nutritious snacks for
the remainder of the school year. Thank you for making a real difference to our students!”
The cost of the snacks runs the school about $13,000 per year. Oliver spends time writing grant proposals and seeking donations to ensure the students get a healthy snack during the school day. She said Dairyland was the first donor supporting the school snack program.
“Food insecurity is a problem that impacts the ability to learn and thrive in the classroom,” said Ridge. “It is a privilege to continue to partner with our neighborhood school in support of education and quality of life for local families.”
According to a release from Dairyland, they're are partnered with Hintgen through the Adopt-A-School program coordinated through the La Crosse Education Foundation. The program matches schools and local organizations with specific schools in La Crosse.