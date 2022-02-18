Hintgen Elementary School hosts 'Read Your Heart Out'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Hintgen Elementary School hosted its third annual Read Your Heart Out event, in celebration of National African American Parent Involvement Day.
The event was attended by a wide range of La Crosse community members from parents, high school students and even some Hintgen alumni.
Hintgen Elementary Principal Amy Oliver stressed how important it is to have students see themselves represented in text and in the community.
"The event is the first of it's kind here in the La Crosse community." Oliver continued, "It's really important to us as a Hintgen school community to celebrate and recognize all of our families and all of our cultures that make us who we are."
Each book read to the children is either written by an African American author, or contains an African American protagonist.