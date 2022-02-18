 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hintgen Elementary School hosts 'Read Your Heart Out'

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- The Hintgen Elementary School hosted its third annual Read Your Heart Out event, in celebration of National African American Parent Involvement Day.

The event was attended by a wide range of La Crosse community members from parents, high school students and even some Hintgen alumni.

Hintgen alumni reads to students

Hintgen Elementary Principal Amy Oliver stressed how important it is to have students see themselves represented in text and in the community.

"The event is the first of it's kind here in the La Crosse community." Oliver continued, "It's really important to us as a Hintgen school community to celebrate and recognize all of our families and all of our cultures that make us who we are."

Each book read to the children is either written by an African American author, or contains an African American protagonist.

Community member reads to students