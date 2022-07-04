 Skip to main content
Historic Bunnell House offering tours all summer

HOMER, Minn. (WXOW) - One of the oldest homes in our area, the Bunnell House, is once again offering tours.

Bunnell House Drone

"It was built by Willard Bunnell and his family in the early 1850's, they actually arrived here in 1848," Museum Educator at the Winona County Historical Society Jennifer Weaver said. "It had several families who lived in it up until the 1950's."

Parlor

Weaver said the Bunnell House was acquired by the Historical Society in 1954 and has since been open for tours. Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit and forced the Bunnell House to close temporarily.

Now, tours are being offered every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August.

Exterior

"We do the best we can and visitors certainly help that," Weaver said. "So, we welcome visitors and donations to help keep the Bunnell House going and in the best shape possible."

Interior

The one-hour tours take visitors through the nearly 170-year-old home.

Historians say there is no documentation to prove exactly when the Bunnell House was built, but we do know it served as the first post office in that area.

