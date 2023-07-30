Historic Forsyth House giving tours

HOUSTON, Minn. (WXOW) - The Forsyth House is recognized as the longest owned property by a single family and the earliest home built in Houston, Minnesota.
The house dates back to 1878 and is now part of the Houston Area Preservation Initiative (HAPI). The Forsyth family, one of the first settlers to the town, still own the house.
Co-Owner Bryan Forsyth said that he purchased the house from the remaining daughter of his great uncle.
“When we bought it we never had intentions of living here,” Forsyth said. “But when I was a little kid I would visit these two elderly ladies growing up. They thought I was pretty cool. My eyes would be this big with the antiques that were in here.”
Forsyth decided that he was going to buy the house from the guardian which was looking over the property.
“I did not want anyone else to buy it and put trailer houses next door,” he said. “I really wanted the barn. It’s across the alley. My great uncle had teams of horses like people today have semi’s.”
Flash forward to the present day, and the house has a long lasting history within the family. HAPI and the family are trying to get it recognized by the National Register of Historic Places.
“Once you get that you're open to a lot of different degrees,” Forsyth said. “As far as grants are concerned because they know you're part of the national register then they're more apt to give you a grant for money. "
The house is already hooked up with the Minnesota Historical Society, according to Forsyth.
“In order to do that you have to have everything just so. You have to have the right kind of eves troughs and everything has to be just right,” Forsyth said.
There are some upgrades that the house will have to see before being recognized. Those include adding a handicap accessible ramp to the back of the house as well as specifications for the width of handicap accessible doors.
“Most of the old doors are only 32 inches wide,” he said. “We have one door in here that is 36. A wheelchair cannot get in.”
The Forsyth House is just beginning to give tours with there only being two prior opportunities for the general public to view the house. The plan is to pick up the pace in terms of tours. Each month, the house is themed and this month is historic calendars.
Forsyth said that next month will be a women's Victorian era theme.
The home is open for tours by phone call. The number to call is (507) 896-2252. They also have a Facebook Page.