Historic Irish competition comes to Bangor

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) – Irish Road Bowling, a competition that dates back to the 16th Century, made its return to the Coulee Region Saturday.
The organizers of Irishfest, finding another way to celebrate their Irish heritage and to promote the upcoming local festival, used a beautiful June day to once again participate in a sport the Irish have enjoyed for centuries.
According to Luke Seielstad, who hosted the event, Irish Road Bowling got its start when the Irish and English were at war.
As legend has it, the Irish soldiers managed to steal a large supply of English cannonballs. Rather than carry the metal balls, the Irish fighters rolled the balls as they made their way to safety.
Years later, a sport was born.
At Saturday’s competition in rural Bangor, 23 two-member teams battled it out, Seielstad said.
According to the rules of the game, contestants each had a two-pound metal cannonball. They then took turns rolling the ball along a 1.5 mile curvey highway. Much like in golf, they kept a tally of how many tosses it took to cover the course. The lowest score was the winner.
Seielstad, who is a former Irishman of the Year, said he knows it’s an odd game but once people try it, they tend to like it.
“This is something that normal people don’t do,” Seielstad said. “People don’t understand what this is most of the time but they get to come out here and they get to throw. They get to have fun and camaraderie that you don’t get on a daily basis.”
Irishfest is slated for August 12-14 in La Crosse