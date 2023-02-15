Historic Onalaska building continues to redevelop

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- New uses are in store for Onalaska's former Masonic Lodge originally built in 1882.
The building's plans call for retail shops on the bottom level. It will house one apartment complex on the top floor.
City of Onalaska Attorney and Interim City Administrator Amanda Jackson said the new owners of the building have a knack for preserving the building's history.
"The Peterslie's that are doing it, they own The Pearl, they own The Drift so they have a passion for older buildings," Jackson said. "I think they are very lovingly restoring that building. At one point I think they said it is one of the newest buildings they actually have ever owned."
The city expects the work on the building to be complete within the year.