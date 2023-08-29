Historic World War II ship docks at Riverside Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A Landing Ship, Tank (LST) is bringing 80 years of history, including its service in World War II, to Riverside Park.
The LSTs were commissioned during WWII at the request of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The ships were created with flat bottoms which made shallow landing operations easier.
"They hauled everything you could imagine," LST-325 Captain Bob Kubota said. "They hauled ammunition, they hauled tanks, they hauled ducks - which is the amphibious trucks."
He added that some were even turned into hospital ships that landed after D-Day.
The LST-325 is the last operational Landing Ship Tank with World War II configurations. It was built in 1942 and has quite a history.
"It saw service in Salerno and Sicily and then after that it was prepped for D-Day or Operation Overlord," LST-325 Cruise Director said. "It made 44 trips across the channel to bring men and equipment from England to Europe and the return trips were either prisoners or wounded soldiers."
The LST-325 was under U.S. control for 22 years and then under Greek control for 35. In 2000, the ship was saved from going to a scrap yard in Crete through an act of Congress and returned to the U.S.
Now, the ship is maintained by volunteers from all over the nation, some of whom have even served on Landing Ship Tanks themselves.
To help preserve the history and the ship, the LST-325 goes on tours. As the organization is a non-profit, people can tour the ship for $15.
Paired with the history of the ship and those who lived through these events, the mission is to educate the public.
"The goal of the cruise is to enlighten the younger generations of what happened during World War II is one of the first things," Rupp said. "We're honoring the soldiers, obviously, but the women that built these ships. That's another missing piece that we want to make sure we take care of because many of these ships were built by women and it's pretty fantastic."
He added that as people have toured the ship in the past, it has given family members a glimpse into the lives of those who served. It has also given closure to those who lost someone in the war.
Tours are available as the ship is docked in Riverside Park for $15. Click here, for more information.