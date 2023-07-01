 Skip to main content
Hixon House celebrates 165th anniversary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Hixon House in La Crosse Celebrated their 165th anniversary Saturday.

To help kick off the summer season, the Hixon House held "Ellen's Garden Party" named for the late Ellen Hixon.

The event featured lawn games along with free tours of the first floor of the Hixon House and garden.

Hixon House Sites and Guide Manager Margaret Lichter said it's a great event to take a step back in time with your family.

"It's nice for us to have a family focused event at the house where kids can play games, get balloons, and have ice cream from the Pearl and that kind of thing," Licther said.

Tours are available each weekend including Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. now through mid October.

