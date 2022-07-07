Hixon House hosting "Folk Life La Crosse" July 17

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Visitors to the Hixon House on July 17 can see some traditional skills on display by artisans practicing living history that day.
Folk Life La Crosse happens from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Hixon House.
Visitors can participate in hands-on activities including letterpress printing, pottery, and hand sewing.
There are also demonstrations of flintknapping, wood carving, wood turning, and and oil painting.
Admission to the event is free. Tours of the Hixon House is $6 per person.
The Hixon House is located at 429 7th St. N. in La Crosse.