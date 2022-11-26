Hixon House opens doors for special Holiday Tour

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Hixon House in La Crosse are celebrating Christmas how the Hixon Family once did in the early 1900s.
The Hixon House now offering tours around the historic building with a holiday twist.
The house is decorated for a turn of the century Christmas celebration.
Executive Director of the La Crosse County Historical Society Peggy Derrick said visitors can experience the difference of the holiday celebration and how it differs to present time.
"It was more family related. They didn't have as much focus I believe on presents as we do. They did not have online shopping or shopping malls I think they made more of their presents themselves," Derrick said.
Visitors will also learn about late Victorian gift wrapping practices.
The Hixon Christmas Tours runs Thanksgiving weekend, and the following weekend.