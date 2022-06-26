Hixon House tours to resume this week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a shaky couple years put on by the pandemic, the Hixon House in downtown La Crosse will open back up to the public for tours starting July 1 and continue through October.
The facility, located between the campus of Western Technical College and La Crosse City Hall, is on the National Registry of Historic places after being built by Gideon Hixon in 1858.
Margaret Lichter with the La Crosse County Historical Society says bringing these tours back for a full season is a major boost to everyone.
"The Historical Society didn't have any tours like most institutions during 2020," Lichter said. "Last year we began some weekend tours in August and ran them for about a month. Five, six weeks maybe. This year, we're starting July 1st and will be running through October 9th. It means we can open up for walk-in tours for the public for the first time with a full schedule in two years."
Tours will be available Fridays-Sundays between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (62+) and $6 for students.