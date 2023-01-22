"Hmong Diaspora: A Spotlight Collection" at La Crosse Public Library

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hmong refugees first settled in La Crosse in the 1970s, and now a new exhibit aims to highlight their culture.
"Hmong Diaspora: A Spotlight Collection" has books on display from Hmong authors as well as items like dresses and headwear traditional to their culture.
Sunday saw many people visit the exhibit at the La Crosse Public Library and it will continue through the end of February with special events on certain days.
Organizers say they are proud to showcase their way of life to everyone in the area.
"It's just a way to be more culturally involved and to learn more about your neighbors," Yia Vue said. "Perhaps find a lot of commonalities, too, in all of our immigrant and refugee journeys."
Other dates and events include:
- Hmong Diaspora: A Spotlight Collection Exhibit Guided Tour on January 29
- Exploration of the Hmong Folklore Dab Pog and Xwb Kab: The Origin of Hmong Spiritual Beliefs on February 7
- Hmong Diaspora: A Spotlight Collection Exhibit Guided Tour on February 19
- A Cloth Story: The History of Hmong People Through Textiles on February 21