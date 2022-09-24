Hmong New Year celebration returns to the area after two years of cancelations

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- After canceling the event for the last two years due to the pandemic, the Hmong New Year Festival returns with new ways to celebrate.
The New Year celebration has food and clothing booths, art, competitions and more at Veteran Memorial Park in West Salem. The festivities drew crowds larger than organizers anticipated.
The Hmong Community Center's membership coordinator Tia Vang said it's important to remember, and to teach the youth, the history and traditions of the culture.
"It reminds us of our culture. It is something that gives our kids something to know what this is really about," Vang said. "We also give thanks to our ancestors as well. It's just not a celebration for us but it's more to give thanks."
The return of the two-day festival brought new ways to celebrate their heritage, like hosting the first dance competition.
"I want to preserve the culture. I think dance plays a really big part in the youth because I feel, like a woman myself, we don't really have sports in the Hmong culture," co-chair of entertainment Kabao Vue said. "I feel like dance kind of opens those doors for us and it's just nice to have a safe space and to get together with girls and do something we all love."
The celebration continued with live music and dancing at the La Crosse Center until midnight.
To learn more about the two-day celebration, click here.