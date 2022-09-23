Hmong New Year returns to West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hmong New Year Celebration is back after not holding it for a few years due to the pandemic.
Admission to the event at Veteran's Memorial Park in West Salem is $5. Activities include a soccer and volleyball tournament along with a dance competition. There are also cultural performances, food, and music during the two-day event.
"We are very excited, we are just thrilled you know that the La Crosse County facilities gave us the OK to have the Hmong new year celebration this year," said Tony Yang, one of the organizers. "I know we have been getting a lot of calls people are very excited I know there's going to be a lot of people tomorrow."
The celebration, sponsored by the Hmoob Cultural & Community Agency, is open to the public.