Ho-Chunk Nation and U.S. Army sign Memorandum of Understanding

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW)- The Ho-Chunk Nation and U.S. Army officials gathered at the Ho-Chunk Nation Tribal Office Building for a signing ceremony of the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding.
The year 1999 was the last time these two entities came together to sign a very similar agreement.
The agreement is to help preserve the land that Fort McCoy occupies for military training.
Years ago, the land was occupied by the Ho-Chunk people. The land still has burial sites and religious lands that the Ho-Chunk want to preserve.
Chief of the Ho-Chunk Clayton Winneshiek is thankful of the past efforts made to help preserve the land.
"The elders at that time spoke with them they left the grave there. Fort McCoy was generous enough to put up a fence around that area there so troops that were training out there would not bother the graves," Chief Winneshiek said.
Signing the 2022 Memorandum is re-affirming the past agreement that the military will continue to respect the land.
The land still may contain artifacts to be discovered and sites bearing religious value; Garrison Commander of Fort McCoy Col. Mike Poss said the installation must consult with the Ho-Chunk Nation on how the land is used through this agreement.
"Fort McCoy relies on advisors from the Ho-Chunk nation," Col. Poss said. "With regards to our management of natural resources and protection, of natural artifacts, the cultural artifacts as well allowing members of the Ho-Chunk nation to come on Fort McCoy."
The agreement allows members of the Ho-Chunk to utilize the natural resources of Fort McCoy having access to the land.
Col. Poss also said as he first arrived to Fort McCoy in the summer of 2020, he wanted to establish a very strong relationship with the people of the Ho-Chunk nation, renewing the partnership to demonstrate the strong commitment they have together.
If the time comes when the U.S. Military no longer needs Fort McCoy, the land would return to the Ho-Chunk people.