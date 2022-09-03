 Skip to main content
Ho-Chunk Nation holds Labor Day Weekend Pow-Wow

  • Updated
BLACKRIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW)- The first time in two years the Ho-Chunk Nation holds their traditional Labor Day weekend Pow-Wow at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Grounds.

The Pow-Wow provides food from various vendors and displays art and jewelry honoring the Nations culture.

The event also displays Grand Entries that honors the Ho-Chunk veteran Andrew Blackhawk who donated the Pow-Wow grounds to his tribe.

Ho-Chunk Nation Public Relations Officer Casey Brown said the Pow-Wow displays dances in full regalia.

One dance performed honored their soldiers and veterans, and allowed anyone in attendance to join in.

"Our traditional Pow-Wows that bring in people not only Ho-Chunk folks but folks from other tribes and from all over the country to come here and celebrate not only the Ho-Chunk people but also the summer," Brown said.

The Pow-Wow will continue through Labor Day weekend.

The next Grand Entries will be Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Monday at 1 p.m.

