Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Expected...

.A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into
Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow Wednesday
night into Thursday morning before strong northwest winds develop
Thursday through Saturday. The strongest winds will be Thursday
night through Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph and life-
threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero. Blizzard
conditions are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River
Thursday night through Friday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting
snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches and cause power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening wind chills are expected
Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero
Thursday night through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Hokah house slammed by semi

  • Updated
  • 0

Hokah, MN - (WXOW) - A Hokah family escaped injury when a sem-truck hauling a heavy equipment slammed into their home Monday night. According to the Minnesota State patrol, the driver of the truck lost control while traveling eastbound, leaving the road and barreling into the house.

hokah

The home suffered severe damage making the structure unsafe and uninhabitable. 

While no one was hurt, the severe damage has condemned the home.

"We will just kinda move forward...and appreciate everybody," said Jessica McFarland who has lived in the home the past 8 years. "We appreciate everyone who's reached out...we're ok, we're going to be ok."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the McFarlands by clicking on the link 

