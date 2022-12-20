Hokah house slammed by semi

Hokah, MN - (WXOW) - A Hokah family escaped injury when a sem-truck hauling a heavy equipment slammed into their home Monday night. According to the Minnesota State patrol, the driver of the truck lost control while traveling eastbound, leaving the road and barreling into the house.
While no one was hurt, the severe damage has condemned the home.
"We will just kinda move forward...and appreciate everybody," said Jessica McFarland who has lived in the home the past 8 years. "We appreciate everyone who's reached out...we're ok, we're going to be ok."
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the McFarlands by clicking on the link