Holiday family fun at Advent Christmas Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Blessed Sacrament Parish held their Advent Christmas Fair Saturday morning.
The fair offered a variety of holiday items available for purchase including baked goods, books, jewelry and more.
At the secret store, kids got their Christmas shopping done for their parents. Gift wrapping assistance was available.
After not having a full in person fair last year, Chairman of the Advent Christmas Fair, Barb Cwieciak, said everyone is thrilled to have the celebration back in full swing.
"The women have worked hard the last couple of days just putting the event together it's a wonderful community builder it's a way people share their joy and their faith and family," Cwieciak said.
The money raised from purchases go back to the parish and some is donated to charities.