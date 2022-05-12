Holmen 4th graders learn on "Ag Day"

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen High School FFA members shared their experiences by teaching 4th grade students all sorts of helpful farm tips at Rambling Contours Dairy during "Ag Day" Thursday.
Plenty of stations were available with lessons on equipment safety, trapping, livestock nutrition and more. FFA Advisor Jason Hovell says the annual event took a back seat during the pandemic, but is glad to see the school continue with the tradition.
“This is probably the first field trip the students have had outside of the classroom in the last 3-4 years," Hovell said. "Even the students that we have here on the farm, I would bet 99% of them have never even stepped on a farm before. It’s just a really great learning opportunity.”
Holmen Senior Avery Bailey remembers attending "Ag Day" fondly and now looks forward to sharing her own experiences as a full-fledged FFA member.
“One of the things that FFA has taught me is that you’re always looking for your replacement in a way," Bailey said. "You’re always trying to train the next generation of leaders. This really allows students who have a ton of knowledge in the subject to pass it on. Like a mentorship, but just for a few hours.”
A second farm was also available for students to explore. Horses and lessons on veterinary could be enjoyed there.