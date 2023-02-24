Holmen 9th graders win Wisconsin Innovation Competition

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two 9th graders from Holmen High School are among the winners of the Fall 2022 Innovation Competition put on by Wisconsin Business World.
Charley Casey and Macy Kline came up with the "Cookie Creator" for a machine that could custom make individual cookies for people. See their video presentation below.
Kwik Trip is the sponsor of the competiton.
“We are proud to sponsor the innovation contest because we truly believe it can make a difference in these students’ lives,” shared Kwik Trip’s Industry and Trade Association Manager Joe Zietlow in a statement. “This contest allows students to flex their creativity, but it also gives them hands-on experience and helps them see opportunity in their communities. Thank you to all who participated, and congratulations to the winners!”
The other two winners this year were titled Rapid Ramen and Kwik Trip Tire & Auto.
Each entry had a presentation showing what the product was, who would benefit by using the product, and how it would increase sales.
The contest was open to students in grades 6-12 in Wisconsin. The winners each get a $500 cash prize with honorable mention recipients each receiving $100 prizes.