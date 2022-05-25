Holmen Boys & Girls Club reaches 1,000 memberships

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Boys & Girls Club in Holmen opened in September of last year, and they are already celebrating 1,000 members after just eight months.
CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, Jake Erickson, says that Holmen is a town that can make these milestones possible.
“This building has a lot of history," Erickson said. "There was thousands of community members that visited it when it was a Festival Foods. Now we have kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Holmen Area Community Center has great programming and the school district of Holmen. It is an awesome partnership within the Holmen community.”
Not only was the building once a Festival Foods, it was also named after the grocery chain's chairman, Dave Skogen and wife Barb, who donated it after nearly selling the location to a grocery chain. Mr. Skogen feels the BGC is a great way to help both the kids and their families.
“Kids have to have a place to go after school," Dave Skogen said. "Today, mom and dad both work. So they come here and they build relationships. They learn how to get along. Not everyone’s going to be on the Holmen Viking basketball team, so they can play some ball here and be competitive and have fun. It’s things that kids need today more than ever. That’s the beauty of it. We’re very pleased with what happened.”
The organization currently has over 1,200 members due to a wave of kids signing up ahead of summer vacation.