Holmen celebrates Homecoming with parade down Main St.

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Students and community members celebrated Homecoming with a parade down Main St. in Holmen on Friday afternoon.
Floats from all the schools in the district, as well as marching bands from both the middle and high school, were part of the parade.
"It really makes me proud to see the amount of people who come out, they bring the school kids out, but a lot of community lot of adults a lot of grandparents really people of all ages just coming out and getting together." said Matt Faron a Holmen resident and a parent of a student in the district.
Holmen plays Tomah in the Homecoming game at Empire Stadium on Friday night.