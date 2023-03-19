Holmen cellist wins top prize in competition

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An update on a the story of a young Holmen man competing to become one of the best high school musicians in the region.
Titus Gunderson performed with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra on Saturday night as part of the Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition.
He was competing against two other finalists, one from Madison who played the violin and the other from St. Paul who performed with a piano.
Gunderson performed Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 33 for the audience at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.
His performance enabled him to take the top prize, the $2,000 Dick Schroeder Memorial Award.
The second and third place winners received awards of $1,500 and $1,000.
He said last week that he would use the prize money to help pay for his education next year at Luther College.