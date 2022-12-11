Holmen family scared after child gets sick on vacation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Lohrentz family went to Arizona last month for vacation, but what they experienced was a scary incident involving 7-year-old Braxton.
Braxton developed a fever and was feeling lethargic to the point he could no longer speak. He was admitted to an area Emergency Room.
For around six hours, doctors ran tests. They believed Braxton may have had meningitis or a brain bleed, but scans came back normal.
Jamie Lohrentz, Braxton's mom, says it was a nightmare not knowing what was wrong with her son.
"It was terrifying," Lohrentz said. "There was nothing worse than looking at your 7-year-old child laying in a hospital bed not being able to speak to you and not knowing what was wrong with him at that time."
Eventually, they discovered what the problem was. Braxton had contracted Influenza A, something the CDC says killed nearly 5,000 people last year. None of them were minors.
Doctors put Braxton on antibiotics and he soon felt good enough to speak. His first words were concern for those closest to him.
"He woke up and he said 'well where is Hadley,'" Lohrentz said. "Hadley is his 5-year-old sister. That was the first time he had spoken in several hours. His father and I looked at each other and broke into tears knowing that we were pretty certain he was going to be OK from that point on."
Bridget Pfaff, an Operations Director with Gundersen Health System with nearly 25 years of experience with infectious diseases, says that the symptoms of the flu include a fever, congestion and cough. She added that getting influenza is the equivalent of "getting hit by a Mack truck."
Pfaff and Lorhentz advise to not take influenza lightly despite it being a common disease.
"I think anybody can have long standing complications," Pfaff said. "People or children in this scenario where there's a more systemic neurologic involvement. Adults who get better and then all of a sudden get worse might have pneumonia following their influenza."
"I would just say take any case seriously," Lohrentz said. "Know that even if you think it is a stomach flu or just the flu, it could be something as severe as influenza. It can cause symptoms that are very scary."
Pfaff said that while the best time to get a flu shot has past, it is better to receive one late as opposed to not at all.
Braxton is back to being a normal second grade student and is active in Holmen's wrestling program. He did not need to receive treatment when his family returned home from Arizona. They were also able to make their scheduled flight home the day after being admitted to the hospital.