Holmen Fire Department appoints new fire chief

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen Area Fire Department has a new chief.
At it's Thursday meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Ryan Ostreng as the new Fire Chief effective on April 3.
Ostreng is a current Fire Captain and Deputy City Emergency Management Director for the City of Rochester, Minnesota. He's been with the department for 20 years.
According to a release from the board, Ostreng holds a Master of Arts Degree in Organizational Leadershi and Emergency Management.
Fire Board President Patrick Barlow said in the statement, “We look forward to Ryan bringing his wealth of education and experience to the Department as it grows to meet the needs of the Holmen and Holland communities.”
A swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for April. Specifics of the event will be released closer to April.