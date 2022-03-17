Holmen High School gives Seniors a peek of what to expect after graduation

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- The Holmen High School held a reality store to give seniors a glimpse of the real world after graduation.
Each year the Holmen High School invites roughly 80 volunteers from local businesses to provide insight on expenses students can expect to see when they live on their own.
The event is aimed to teach students how to properly budget for the adult life.
Students during the event had to pay bills from buying a new or used car, rent, children, credit cards and much more.
Holmen High School teacher Rhonda Rayvurn said that many of the expenses take students by surprise.
"I hope they get the experience of paying bills. You have to pay bills on time and there are a lot of bills you don't even know you are going to have." Rayvurn continued, "The first booth they go to is Uncle Sam and they realize, 'Oh I had this much money and now I don't have that much money.'"
Uncle Sam was catching many students by surprise.
Kassie Mueller is one of the seniors that were shook by the demands of Uncle Sam.
"Something that surprised me was the taxes. I obviously knew they were gonna be expensive but it was like a third of my salary income which wasn't great but we'll make it through." Mueller said.
With the twist and turns that came with the reality shop, it is in the schools hope that it will better prepare them for the future.