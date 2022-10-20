Holmen High School Seniors learn financial literacy with Reality Store event

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- During Holmen High School's annual Reality Store event, seniors took a look at what life after school might involve while learning how to manage their finances.
To start, the more than 280 seniors chose a profession that they would pursue then were assigned fates. Their fate let them know if they were married, had children or if they needed to pay child support.
They had a salary that roughly matched what their profession would actually make. They then had to live off that amount - which included paying insurance, utilities, childcare and more.
Local businesses and volunteers filled the gym to help the students get a realistic view of what these financial responsibilities would look like.
Annabel Reitzel wants to be an orthodontist. She had a salary of about $6,000 and a fate of being divorced plus having to pay child support.
She said learning about paying student loans and taxes was a "reality check" but she's grateful to have had this educational experience.
"I think really learning how to money manage...I think that's a big thing, especially going into college," Reitzel said. "I'll have to pay for my own things. I need to learn what I can spend money on and what I can't."
Also at the Reality Store, students took a look at how to vote, apply for a credit card, enlist in the military and pay taxes.
One Holmen teacher said learning about childcare and its costs are one of the biggest shocks for the students.