Holmen High School students camp out in shelters they built together

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Holmen High School students spent Thursday night camping out in shelters they spent the last three weeks building.
The students used downed trees, brush, branches and donated Christmas trees to build their shelters. Each group was required to document their progress from beginning to end. It is all part of Holmen's adaptive physical education class.
"This class was developed to take a bunch of people with a wide variety of abilities and put them together," Adapted Phy. Ed. Teacher Steve Eggerichs said. "And teach them about responsible decision making through adventure and outdoor pursuits."
Eggerichs said this project was about more than just getting their hands dirty, it was about working together as a team.
"They are working on problem solving, communication and trustworthiness," Eggerichs said.
Many of the kids showed confidence in their newly built shelters.
"Our plan really came together," Senior Kenton Newman said. "It was really cool to see the process of it."
The temperatures did drop down to the teens on Thursday night. Luckily, the students were able to warm up with a hardy breakfast on Friday morning.