Holmen man arrested for two burglaries of same bar

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrests a Holmen man in connection with the burglaries of the same Millston bar twice in the past month and a half.
The sheriff's office said the Trails End Bar was broken into on January 6 and again on February 11. In both instances, the suspect or suspects forced entry into the building and damaged and stole property.
During the investigations into the burglaries, descriptions of the suspect(s) and a vehicle were developed.
Working with other law enforcement agencies and Crimestoppers Facebook posts, the sheriff's office investigators were able to identify a suspect and the vehicle.
It led them to get a search warrant for a residence in Holmen. On February 15, they searched the home and found evidence from the Trails End Bar burglaries that was taken into evidence.
Bryan Fondren, 57, of Holmen was arrested on charges of burglary and receiving stolen property. He is awaiting an initial court appearance.
Additional charges against him were referred to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.