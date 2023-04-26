Holmen man killed in Iowa crash

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (WXOW) - A 22-year-old Holmen man is killed in a one-car crash in Iowa on Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol said that Oliver Massman was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat on Perkins Avenue in Sac County around 8 p.m. when the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch. The car then went up an embankment, hit and broke an electrical pole, vaulted, hit a tree and overturned before ending up partially in a pond.
First responders tried to save Massman but were unsuccessful.
A passenger in the vehicle, Ean Marker of Waupaca, Wisconsin, was taken to a Sac City hospital, then airlifted to Sioux City for his injuries.
The report from the Iowa State Patrol said speed and alcohol are suspected. Neither person was wearing their seatbelts when the crash happened according to the incident report.