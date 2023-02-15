Holmen man sentenced to 12 years for meth trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Holmen man who admitted to distributing 'multiple pounds' of methamphetamine is sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison on Wednesday.
Todd Valentine, 53, was sentenced in Madison on a charge of distributing more than 500 grams of the drug. He'd pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2022.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Madison said in a statement that the case began in 2021 when law enforcement learned that Valentine was dealing large quantities of methamphetamine.
In April 2021, Valentine was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped in Marquette County in which meth was found.
It led authorities in La Crosse County to search Valentine's residence in Holmen. He was on state supervision for previous drug and gun convictions.
In Valentine's bedroom, the statement said that officers found more than seven pounds of methamphetamine and nearly $6,000 in currency. In a shed on the property, a .22 caliber handgun was found.
Valentine was barred from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions.
When interviewed by law enforcement, Valentine admitted to "possessing the methamphetamine found in his room and to dealing up to multiple pounds of methamphetamine per day."
After his arrest, his supervision was revoked. He was ordered to serve two years in state prison on the charges he was on supervision for separate from the federal charges.
During sentencing, Judge James D. Peterson noted the large quantities of methamphetamine trafficked by Valentine along with a long history of criminal activity which included 32 previous convictions in the past three decades.