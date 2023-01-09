Holmen marching band earns top honors

Holmen, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Holmen High School marching band performed at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Florida, part of the game's halftime show. It was part of a week-long trip for the students. For the big show, the band joined some 1,200 other band members from around the nation.
"When you stepped out there, it was real," said senior Jake Grokowski. "It was the real thing, you've got 30,000 people watching you."
"It's really surreal," added senior Nathn Novak. "It's something that will just stay with me for the rest of my life."
In addition to being in the halftime show, the Holmen Vikings took part in parade competitions with the other visiting bands.
"The kids did a really great job," said Holmen Band Director Michelle Jensen. "They had a good time, just playing for kids from other schools and people that were there to watch them...that was really, really special."
The result of the competition, a sweep with six trophies to take back to Wisconsin. But it wasn't just about winning awards.
"The joy and the bonding and the new friendships and the hard work they all put in," added Jensen.
The band trip for Holmen usually takes place every three years.